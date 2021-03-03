California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 2,620 Shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,827 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,620 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.12% of BancFirst worth $2,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in BancFirst by 78.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,083,484 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359,186 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in BancFirst by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 636,612 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,219,000 after purchasing an additional 164,677 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in BancFirst by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 266,655 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,891,000 after purchasing an additional 19,876 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in BancFirst by 146.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 225,460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,207,000 after purchasing an additional 133,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in BancFirst by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,698 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,687,000 after purchasing an additional 11,086 shares during the last quarter. 37.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised BancFirst from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered BancFirst from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

BANF stock opened at $65.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.05. BancFirst Co. has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $66.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 1.39.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.31. BancFirst had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 21.31%. On average, analysts forecast that BancFirst Co. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.01%.

In other news, EVP Kevin Lawrence sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $143,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David R. Harlow sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.93, for a total value of $1,138,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,537,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 122,766 shares of company stock valued at $7,813,696. 38.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

