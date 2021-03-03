California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 26,780 Shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 28.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,780 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.16% of AMC Networks worth $2,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in AMC Networks by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in AMC Networks by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 3,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in AMC Networks by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 82,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,933,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in AMC Networks by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in AMC Networks by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 6,834 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Get AMC Networks alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on AMCX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Cowen lifted their price target on AMC Networks from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on AMC Networks from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Macquarie downgraded AMC Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on AMC Networks from $33.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.46.

Shares of NASDAQ AMCX opened at $67.14 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.92. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. AMC Networks Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.62 and a twelve month high of $73.00.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $2.24. The firm had revenue of $780.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.56 million. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 53.93% and a net margin of 4.85%. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AMC Networks Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMC Networks Profile

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

Recommended Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.