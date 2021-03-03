Cambria Global Value ETF (NYSEARCA:GVAL) Shares Sold by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP lessened its stake in Cambria Global Value ETF (NYSEARCA:GVAL) by 32.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 123,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,457 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP owned about 1.94% of Cambria Global Value ETF worth $2,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cambria Global Value ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 36,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,834 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cambria Global Value ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Cambria Global Value ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 101,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,638 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Cambria Global Value ETF by 58.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 15,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cambria Global Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

GVAL stock opened at $22.19 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.53. Cambria Global Value ETF has a 52-week low of $13.69 and a 52-week high of $22.50.

