Campbell Soup (CPB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.11. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 20.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Campbell Soup’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Campbell Soup to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CPB stock opened at $45.62 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.05. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $40.70 and a 1-year high of $57.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84, a P/E/G ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, January 9th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This is a positive change from Campbell Soup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.17%.

CPB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Campbell Soup from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.94.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

