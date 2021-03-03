Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCORF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCORF) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 91,600 shares, a drop of 47.9% from the January 28th total of 175,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Shares of Canaccord Genuity Group stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.45. 2,319 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,373. Canaccord Genuity Group has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $10.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.15.

Separately, TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group in a report on Friday, February 5th.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment solutions, and brokerage and investment banking services to individual, institutional, corporate, and government clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

