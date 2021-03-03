Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) (TSE:CM) Director Michael Capatides Sells 37,820 Shares

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) Director Michael Capatides sold 37,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$118.49, for a total transaction of C$4,481,291.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,611,345.51.

Shares of CM traded up C$1.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$121.20. 1,316,035 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,785,643. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$113.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$107.16. The company has a market cap of C$54.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of C$67.52 and a 12-month high of C$121.68.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported C$2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.48 by C$0.31. The business had revenue of C$4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.66 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.8799999 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 26th. This represents a $5.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.05%.

CM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) from C$124.50 to C$131.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Fundamental Research raised their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) from C$108.25 to C$117.46 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) from C$105.00 to C$108.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) from C$126.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$124.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$124.75.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

