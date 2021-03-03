Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,665 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 854 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $12,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mirova acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 643.8% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 119 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

CP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $445.00 to $485.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $506.00 to $509.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $500.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $390.81.

NYSE:CP opened at $366.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $48.81 billion, a PE ratio of 29.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 12 month low of $173.26 and a 12 month high of $379.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $355.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $328.47.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.66% and a return on equity of 32.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a $0.7436 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 24.05%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

