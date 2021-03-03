Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Rating Reiterated by Evercore ISI

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP)‘s stock had its “in-line” rating reiterated by analysts at Evercore ISI in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CP. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $506.00 to $509.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $355.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $355.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Scotiabank raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $445.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $390.81.
Shares of CP stock traded down $3.77 on Wednesday, hitting $362.41. 3,829 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,260. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.30 billion, a PE ratio of 29.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93. Canadian Pacific Railway has a one year low of $173.26 and a one year high of $379.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $355.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $328.47.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 519,052 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $180,029,000 after purchasing an additional 8,583 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 89,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,852,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,495,000 after buying an additional 3,316 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 396.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,754,000 after buying an additional 20,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 3rd quarter worth $2,288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.
About Canadian Pacific Railway
Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.
