Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Shares Down 9.4%

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)’s stock price dropped 9.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $43.06 and last traded at $43.42. Approximately 2,914,229 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the average daily volume of 2,128,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.94.

CSIQ has been the topic of several research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Canadian Solar in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Canadian Solar from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Canadian Solar from $32.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.56.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.55.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSIQ. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Canadian Solar by 3.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,098 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Canadian Solar in the third quarter worth about $620,000. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Canadian Solar by 112.4% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 47,241 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 24,996 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Canadian Solar by 20.0% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 132,000 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $4,505,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Canadian Solar by 28.6% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.03% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Solar Company Profile (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions (MSS), and Energy. The MSS segment engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of solar power products, including standard solar modules, specialty solar products, and solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories.

