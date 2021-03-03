Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) Shares Down 6.1%

Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV) fell 6.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.92 and last traded at $13.03. 3,360,873 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 5,399,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.88.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.09.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Canoo in the fourth quarter worth $1,027,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Canoo in the fourth quarter worth $5,269,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Canoo in the fourth quarter worth $632,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Canoo in the fourth quarter worth $855,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Canoo in the fourth quarter worth $225,000.

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers business-to-business (B2B) delivery vehicles, lifestyle vehicles, and sport vehicles using skateboard architecture technology.

