Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Trading Down 5.7%

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC)’s share price was down 5.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $32.97 and last traded at $33.24. Approximately 4,996,005 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 8,576,993 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.25.

A number of analysts have commented on CGC shares. Canaccord Genuity lowered Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Desjardins raised their price target on Canopy Growth from $22.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Cormark downgraded Canopy Growth from a “market perform” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Canopy Growth has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.51.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.69. The company has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of -9.95 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.06 and a quick ratio of 5.84.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($2.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($2.22). Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 312.84% and a negative return on equity of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $153.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Canopy Growth’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

About Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC)

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers.

