Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Buys 1,477 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 0.8% of Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ballast Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 179.0% during the 4th quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000.

NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $86.89. 390,569 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,911,025. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $55.58 and a one year high of $94.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $87.11 and a 200-day moving average of $83.49.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

