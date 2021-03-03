Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Has $2.82 Million Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC reduced its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 50.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,036 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TAP Consulting LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,273,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $379,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

QQQ stock traded down $3.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $314.64. 3,114,426 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,708,949. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $164.93 and a 1-year high of $338.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $324.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $305.00.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

