Capital Counsel LLC NY Cuts Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Capital Counsel LLC NY trimmed its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 26.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,311 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 18,424 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 0.1% of Capital Counsel LLC NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Capital Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 5,885 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 28,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 9,281 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 25,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares during the period. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,046,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XOM traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $57.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,376,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,140,230. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $30.11 and a 52 week high of $57.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.16. The stock has a market cap of $242.41 billion, a PE ratio of 33.38 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

Several research firms have recently commented on XOM. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.68.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $457,280. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

