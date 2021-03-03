Capital Counsel LLC NY Trims Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Capital Counsel LLC NY reduced its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 536,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,378 shares during the period. IDEXX Laboratories accounts for approximately 15.7% of Capital Counsel LLC NY’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Capital Counsel LLC NY owned about 0.63% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $268,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IDXX. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 87.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.6% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,066,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 5.0% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 793.9% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 15,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,944,000 after purchasing an additional 3,978 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories stock traded down $24.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $505.34. 9,283 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,075. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.65 and a 52 week high of $573.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $43.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $508.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $449.12.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.62. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 198.91% and a net margin of 19.20%. The company had revenue of $720.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

IDXX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $471.40.

In related news, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 3,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.20, for a total value of $1,639,357.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,367 shares in the company, valued at $3,426,719.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.56, for a total value of $555,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 652,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,634,567.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,143 shares of company stock valued at $17,729,819. Corporate insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

