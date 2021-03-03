Capital & Regional Plc (CAL.L) (LON:CAL) Shares Gap Up to $72.00

Capital & Regional Plc (CAL.L) (LON:CAL) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 72 ($0.94), but opened at GBX 75 ($0.98). Capital & Regional Plc (CAL.L) shares last traded at GBX 74.35 ($0.97), with a volume of 44,572 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank downgraded Capital & Regional Plc (CAL.L) to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 50 ($0.65) to GBX 10 ($0.13) in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 64.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 57.53. The stock has a market cap of £85.68 million and a PE ratio of -0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.11, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.27.

Capital & Regional is a UK focused retail property REIT specialising in shopping centres that dominate their catchment, serving the non-discretionary and value orientated needs of the local communities. It has a strong track record of delivering value enhancing retail and leisure asset management opportunities across a portfolio of in-town shopping centres.

