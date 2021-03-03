Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPSR) Short Interest Update

Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPSR) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, a drop of 51.6% from the January 28th total of 46,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 107,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

CPSR traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.00. 54,071 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,075. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.46. Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $10.88.

Get Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its position in shares of Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 14,954 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $155,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $183,000. Havens Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $274,000. 33.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. intends on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the consumer, healthcare, and technology, media and telecommunications industries.

See Also: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.