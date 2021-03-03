Capstone Turbine Co. (NASDAQ:CPST) Shares Acquired by Sargent Investment Group LLC

Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capstone Turbine Co. (NASDAQ:CPST) by 29.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 143,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,500 shares during the quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC owned about 1.30% of Capstone Turbine worth $1,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CPST. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Capstone Turbine by 4,433.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 6,650 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Capstone Turbine in the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Capstone Turbine in the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Capstone Turbine in the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Capstone Turbine in the third quarter worth approximately $282,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CPST. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capstone Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Capstone Turbine from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Noble Financial began coverage on shares of Capstone Turbine in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Capstone Turbine from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

In related news, CFO Frederick S. Hencken III sold 2,569 shares of Capstone Turbine stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total value of $27,462.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,694.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CPST stock traded down $0.60 on Wednesday, hitting $9.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,177. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Capstone Turbine Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $15.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 2.79.

Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). Capstone Turbine had a negative net margin of 30.83% and a negative return on equity of 149.82%. Analysts predict that Capstone Turbine Co. will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capstone Turbine Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and services microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation applications worldwide. It offers microturbine units, components, and accessories for various applications, including cogeneration comprising combined heat and power (CHP) and integrated CHP, as well as combined cooling, heat, and power; and renewable energy, natural resources, and critical power supply.

