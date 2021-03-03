Carbon Hits 24-Hour Volume of $115,523.00 (CRBN)

Carbon (CURRENCY:CRBN) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 3rd. Carbon has a market capitalization of $1.56 million and $115,523.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Carbon token can currently be bought for about $0.0925 or 0.00000181 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Carbon has traded 13.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $242.40 or 0.00475349 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.25 or 0.00073054 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000872 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.80 or 0.00078041 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.16 or 0.00078751 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.38 or 0.00053683 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $240.07 or 0.00470788 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000445 BTC.

About Carbon

Carbon’s total supply is 41,194,443 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,874,711 tokens. Carbon’s official message board is medium.com/@crbnio . The official website for Carbon is crbn.io

Carbon Token Trading

