Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) Trading Down 8.9%

Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF)’s share price dropped 8.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.01 and last traded at $10.11. Approximately 1,085,487 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 2,323,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.10.

CRDF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cardiff Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cardiff Oncology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.40.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.13. The firm has a market cap of $374.60 million, a P/E ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.80.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.05). Cardiff Oncology had a negative return on equity of 95.03% and a negative net margin of 4,990.52%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cardiff Oncology, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Cardiff Oncology by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Cardiff Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Cardiff Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Cardiff Oncology by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 33,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cardiff Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. 52.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, a Polo-like Kinase 1 selective adenosine triphosphate competitive inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in acute myeloid leukemia (AML); has completed a Phase I clinical trial in advanced solid tumors; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial for metastatic colorectal cancer in combination with FOLFIRI and Avastin.

