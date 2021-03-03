CardioGenics Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:CGNH) Short Interest Up 150.4% in February

CardioGenics Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:CGNH) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 32,300 shares, an increase of 150.4% from the January 28th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 363,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

CardioGenics stock opened at $0.04 on Wednesday. CardioGenics has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.02.

CardioGenics Company Profile

CardioGenics Holdings Inc engages in the development and commercialization of diagnostic test products for the in vitro diagnostics testing market in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include QL Care Analyzer, a portable, stand-alone, and automated point-of-care (POC) immunoassay analyzer that uses a proprietary self-metering cartridge to perform immunoassay tests at the POC; a series of immunoassay tests to identify cardiac markers in the blood at the time of a heart attack; and paramagnetic beads that are used as solid surfaces in heterogeneous immunoassay tests by clinical and research laboratories.

