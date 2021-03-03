Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Gabelli lowered Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Cardtronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Barrington Research lowered Cardtronics from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Cardtronics stock opened at $38.59 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.36. Cardtronics has a 1 year low of $15.71 and a 1 year high of $42.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.18 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $274.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.54 million. Cardtronics had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 1.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cardtronics will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardtronics by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardtronics during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Cardtronics by 79.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cardtronics during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardtronics during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000.

Cardtronics Company Profile

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, train stations, and casinos.

