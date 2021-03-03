Cargotec Co. (OTCMKTS:CYJBF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cargotec Co. (OTCMKTS:CYJBF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, an increase of 102.3% from the January 28th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 89.0 days.

Cargotec stock remained flat at $$49.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Cargotec has a fifty-two week low of $49.85 and a fifty-two week high of $49.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.54 and a 200 day moving average of $22.94.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CYJBF. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Cargotec from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Cargotec in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cargotec in a report on Monday, February 8th.

Cargotec Corporation provides cargo and load handling solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Kalmar, Hiab, and MacGregor. The Kalmar segment provides cargo handling equipment and automated terminal solutions, software, and services for ports, terminals, distribution centers, and various industries; straddle and shuttle carriers, terminal tractors, yard cranes, ship-to-shore cranes, reachstackers, empty container handlers and forklift trucks, Navis terminal operating systems, and Bromma spreaders.

