CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 231,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,622 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.14% of CarMax worth $21,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in CarMax during the third quarter worth $882,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in CarMax during the third quarter worth $30,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in CarMax during the third quarter worth $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CarMax by 398.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in CarMax during the third quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 20,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total value of $2,567,252.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,609 shares in the company, valued at $2,756,011.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Enrique N. Mayor-Mora sold 7,872 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.08, for a total transaction of $921,653.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,312.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 415,922 shares of company stock valued at $47,543,566. 2.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of KMX opened at $120.98 on Wednesday. CarMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.59 and a fifty-two week high of $128.58. The company has a market capitalization of $19.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 2.60.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.28. CarMax had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

KMX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on CarMax in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Argus upped their price objective on CarMax from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Bank of America cut their price objective on CarMax from $130.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Northcoast Research raised CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on CarMax from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.88.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

