Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) – Research analysts at William Blair cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 1st. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.93 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.96.

CCL has been the subject of several other reports. HSBC cut Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $15.30 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Truist boosted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $11.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Carnival Co. & from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carnival Co. & presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

Shares of CCL traded up $1.43 on Wednesday, reaching $29.02. 725,903 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,196,992. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $27.06 billion, a PE ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 2.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.54. Carnival Co. & has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $33.34.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported ($2.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.92) by ($0.10). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 15.57% and a negative net margin of 73.40%.

In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 24,296 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total transaction of $509,730.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,696,927.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Peter C. Anderson sold 4,184 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $89,663.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,684 shares in the company, valued at $1,536,188.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter worth $3,357,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter worth $254,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter worth $43,837,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,469,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,495,000 after purchasing an additional 195,868 shares during the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

