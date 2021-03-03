Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Position Lifted by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 29.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,029,144 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 233,363 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.14% of Carnival Co. & worth $22,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CCL. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1.3% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 296,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,503,000 after purchasing an additional 3,929 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 27,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 196,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,989,000 after acquiring an additional 60,391 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 54,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 2,702 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 46,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589 shares during the period. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CCL shares. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $11.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $15.30 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.75.

In other news, insider Peter C. Anderson sold 4,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $89,663.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,684 shares in the company, valued at $1,536,188.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO David Bernstein sold 24,296 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total transaction of $509,730.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 176,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,696,927.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCL opened at $27.59 on Wednesday. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $33.34. The firm has a market cap of $25.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.69 and its 200-day moving average is $18.54.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported ($2.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.92) by ($0.10). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 73.40% and a negative return on equity of 15.57%. Research analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post -7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Co. & Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

