CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) Shares Down 5.6%

Shares of CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) dropped 5.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $17.76 and last traded at $17.90. Approximately 1,223,185 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 3,372,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.97.
PRTS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum upped their price target on CarParts.com from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on CarParts.com in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on CarParts.com from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. CarParts.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.67.
The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.12 and a 200-day moving average of $13.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $857.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.72 and a beta of 2.65.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRTS. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in CarParts.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $21,734,000. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in CarParts.com during the 4th quarter worth about $17,939,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CarParts.com by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,428,980 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,094,000 after purchasing an additional 797,851 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in CarParts.com by 6,646.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 801,971 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,670,000 after purchasing an additional 790,083 shares during the period. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in CarParts.com during the 4th quarter worth about $8,229,000. 74.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
CarParts.com Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRTS)
CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories primarily in the United States and the Philippines. It offers collision parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine parts comprising engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.
