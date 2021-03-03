Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Insider Sells $153,815.06 in Stock

Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) insider James F. Rogers sold 11,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total value of $153,815.06.

Shares of CARS stock traded down $1.02 on Wednesday, reaching $13.13. 699,380 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 628,386. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $885.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 2.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.51. Cars.com Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.25 and a 1-year high of $14.89.

Get Cars.com alerts:

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $153.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.57 million. Cars.com had a positive return on equity of 17.78% and a negative net margin of 151.54%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cars.com Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CARS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark upgraded Cars.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Cars.com from $9.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Cars.com in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Cars.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Cars.com from $10.25 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.80.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Cars.com by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Cars.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Cars.com by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 18,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,903 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Cars.com by 115.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Cars.com by 4.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 117,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 4,576 shares in the last quarter. 95.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cars.com Company Profile

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Cars.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cars.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.