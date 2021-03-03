Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Insider Sells $153,815.06 in Stock

Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) insider James F. Rogers sold 11,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total value of $153,815.06.
Shares of CARS stock traded down $1.02 on Wednesday, reaching $13.13. 699,380 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 628,386. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $885.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 2.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.51. Cars.com Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.25 and a 1-year high of $14.89.
Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $153.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.57 million. Cars.com had a positive return on equity of 17.78% and a negative net margin of 151.54%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cars.com Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Cars.com by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Cars.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Cars.com by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 18,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,903 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Cars.com by 115.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Cars.com by 4.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 117,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 4,576 shares in the last quarter. 95.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Cars.com Company Profile
Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.
