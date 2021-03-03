Cartesi (CTSI) Price Reaches $0.24 on Major Exchanges

Cartesi (CURRENCY:CTSI) traded up 17.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 3rd. One Cartesi coin can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000450 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Cartesi has traded 31.9% higher against the dollar. Cartesi has a total market capitalization of $69.71 million and approximately $12.55 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $252.81 or 0.00483365 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001913 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.33 or 0.00073283 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000884 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.04 or 0.00078471 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.56 or 0.00079459 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.67 or 0.00054822 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $250.28 or 0.00478525 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000444 BTC.

Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 296,167,452 coins. Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cartesi’s official message board is medium.com/cartesi . The official website for Cartesi is cartesi.io

