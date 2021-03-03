Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Stock Price Down 8.5%

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) traded down 8.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $284.77 and last traded at $288.13. 2,000,640 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 1,529,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at $314.84.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Carvana from $305.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $331.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Carvana from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Carvana from $214.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Carvana from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Carvana presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.11.

Get Carvana alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $283.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $236.88. The company has a market capitalization of $49.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.54 and a beta of 2.52.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.07. Carvana had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 43.19%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 4,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.39, for a total value of $1,298,492.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,888.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 6,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.09, for a total transaction of $1,575,040.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,899 shares in the company, valued at $698,919.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 882,239 shares of company stock worth $243,012,898 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Carvana during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Carvana during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Carvana during the third quarter worth $56,000. Finally, CNB Bank boosted its stake in Carvana by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 48.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carvana Company Profile (NYSE:CVNA)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Read More: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.