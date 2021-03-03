Cascend Securities Boosts NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $640.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Cascend Securities from $620.00 to $640.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Cascend Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.35% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Truist increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $672.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $583.73.

Shares of NVDA opened at $536.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $554.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $532.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. NVIDIA has a 12-month low of $180.68 and a 12-month high of $614.90.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Colette Kress bought 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $536.95 per share, for a total transaction of $107,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.85, for a total transaction of $98,022.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,251 shares in the company, valued at $662,842.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,468 shares of company stock valued at $2,395,010. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,860,097 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,952,880,000 after purchasing an additional 858,116 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,018,971 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $18,622,797,000 after purchasing an additional 479,795 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,799,146 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $23,394,117,000 after purchasing an additional 871,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 4.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 44,464,641 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $12,495,455,000 after buying an additional 1,693,736 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

