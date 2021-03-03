Cascend Securities Boosts NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $640.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Cascend Securities from $620.00 to $640.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Cascend Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.35% from the company’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Truist increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $672.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $583.73.
Shares of NVDA opened at $536.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $554.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $532.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. NVIDIA has a 12-month low of $180.68 and a 12-month high of $614.90.
In other news, CFO Colette Kress bought 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $536.95 per share, for a total transaction of $107,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.85, for a total transaction of $98,022.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,251 shares in the company, valued at $662,842.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,468 shares of company stock valued at $2,395,010. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,860,097 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,952,880,000 after purchasing an additional 858,116 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,018,971 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $18,622,797,000 after purchasing an additional 479,795 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,799,146 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $23,394,117,000 after purchasing an additional 871,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 4.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 44,464,641 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $12,495,455,000 after buying an additional 1,693,736 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.
NVIDIA Company Profile
NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.
