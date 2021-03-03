Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Shares of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) fell 5.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $47.89 and last traded at $48.70. 2,168,818 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 9,694,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.55.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Cassava Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th.

The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -205.71 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.74.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAVA. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $281,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 44,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 12,469 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 15,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.65% of the company’s stock.

Cassava Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for nervous system disorders. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is PTI-125, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

