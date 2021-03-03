Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB)’s share price rose 5.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.14 and last traded at $3.08. Approximately 1,174,640 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 8,767,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.93.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.86 million, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 2.19.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 7,563 shares during the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 203.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,534 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 17,776 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 123.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,539 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 7,471 shares in the last quarter. 41.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:CATB)

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics in the United States. Its lead product candidate is edasalonexent, an oral small molecule that inhibits nuclear factor kappa-light-chain-enhancer of activated B cells, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).

