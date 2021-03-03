Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB)’s share price rose 5.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.14 and last traded at $3.08. Approximately 1,174,640 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 8,767,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.93.
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 1st.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.86 million, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 2.19.
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:CATB)
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics in the United States. Its lead product candidate is edasalonexent, an oral small molecule that inhibits nuclear factor kappa-light-chain-enhancer of activated B cells, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).
