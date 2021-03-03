Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $990.62 Million

Equities research analysts expect Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) to post $990.62 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Catalent’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.01 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $966.00 million. Catalent reported sales of $760.60 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 30.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Catalent will report full-year sales of $3.88 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.83 billion to $3.94 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.15 billion to $4.59 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Catalent.

Get Catalent alerts:

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 9.25%. The business had revenue of $910.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.68 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Catalent from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Catalent from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Catalent from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Catalent presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.33.

Shares of NYSE:CTLT opened at $113.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.89. Catalent has a 1-year low of $31.04 and a 1-year high of $127.68. The stock has a market cap of $19.37 billion, a PE ratio of 72.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.50.

In related news, insider Ricci S. Whitlow sold 692 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.85, for a total value of $82,244.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Wetteny Joseph sold 4,604 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.73, for a total value of $523,612.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,034 shares of company stock valued at $2,974,324. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTLT. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Catalent by 851.8% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 22,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after buying an additional 20,393 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Catalent by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in Catalent during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,499,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Catalent by 147.7% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 28,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after acquiring an additional 16,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of Catalent during the 3rd quarter valued at about $247,000. 97.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Further Reading: Analyst Ratings Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Catalent (CTLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.