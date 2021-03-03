Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Shares Acquired by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,236,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,801 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.73% of Catalent worth $128,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CTLT. Veritas Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Catalent in the third quarter worth about $400,823,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Catalent by 28.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,528,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455,983 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Catalent in the fourth quarter worth about $75,616,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Catalent by 67.1% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,473,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,249,000 after acquiring an additional 591,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Catalent by 562.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 667,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,047,000 after acquiring an additional 566,642 shares in the last quarter. 97.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on CTLT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Catalent from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Catalent from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Catalent from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Catalent from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Catalent has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.33.

In other Catalent news, CFO Wetteny Joseph sold 5,000 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.54, for a total transaction of $622,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Karen Flynn sold 2,478 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total value of $278,279.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,034 shares of company stock worth $2,974,324. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CTLT opened at $113.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $116.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $19.37 billion, a PE ratio of 72.46, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.50. Catalent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.04 and a 1 year high of $127.68.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $910.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

