Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Stock Price Down 7.1%

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)’s stock price dropped 7.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.67 and last traded at $3.68. Approximately 1,747,105 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 1,797,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.96.
CPRX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.83.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.49. The company has a market cap of $381.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.53.
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:CPRX)
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome.
Read More: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.