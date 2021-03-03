Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Stock Price Down 7.1%

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)’s stock price dropped 7.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.67 and last traded at $3.68. Approximately 1,747,105 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 1,797,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.96.

CPRX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.83.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.49. The company has a market cap of $381.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.53.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HealthInvest Partners AB acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,845,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,632,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,668,000 after buying an additional 955,751 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,405,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,033,000 after buying an additional 620,239 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 139.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 916,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after buying an additional 533,282 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,257,000. 64.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome.

