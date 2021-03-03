Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Purchased by Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 122.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,447 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 168,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,701,000 after purchasing an additional 10,004 shares during the period. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Northeast Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 17,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 135.4% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,881,000 after acquiring an additional 18,589 shares during the period. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at $358,000. 67.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $214.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.40.

In other news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 2,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.50, for a total value of $416,081.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $416,081. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CAT traded up $1.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $217.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,339,797. The firm has a market cap of $118.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.50 and a 1-year high of $226.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $198.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.16.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.63 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 37.25%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

