Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Given New $237.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $237.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.25% from the company’s current price.

CAT has been the topic of several other reports. Vertical Research began coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $214.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.40.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $214.97. 40,288 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,339,797. The firm has a market cap of $117.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.91, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.54. Caterpillar has a 52-week low of $87.50 and a 52-week high of $226.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.16.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company’s revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.63 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total transaction of $766,473.68. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAT. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

Featured Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.