Cathay Pacific Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts recently commented on CPCAY shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Cathay Pacific Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cathay Pacific Airways from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley raised Cathay Pacific Airways from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cathay Pacific Airways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, HSBC raised Cathay Pacific Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th.

Get Cathay Pacific Airways alerts:

Shares of CPCAY stock opened at $4.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 1.03. Cathay Pacific Airways has a one year low of $3.25 and a one year high of $6.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.20.

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a carrier of international passengers and air cargo. The company conducts airline operations principally to and from Hong Kong. It also provides property investment, travel reward program, travel tour operator, financial, aircraft leasing and acquisition facilitation, airline catering, information processing, aircraft ramp handling, laundry and dry cleaning, ground handling, and aircraft engineering services.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay Pacific Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay Pacific Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.