CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $19.27

CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.27 and traded as high as $21.74. CB Financial Services shares last traded at $21.19, with a volume of 15,427 shares.

A number of research firms recently commented on CBFV. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CB Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of CB Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

Get CB Financial Services alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $114.38 million, a PE ratio of -12.54 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.03.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.36. CB Financial Services had a negative net margin of 15.62% and a positive return on equity of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $13.41 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that CB Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. CB Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.34%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 116.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 7,946 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 65,136 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 204,920 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,910,000 after purchasing an additional 8,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 266,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.96% of the company’s stock.

CB Financial Services Company Profile (NASDAQ:CBFV)

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for CB Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CB Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.