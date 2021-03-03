Ccore Price Hits $0.0049 on Major Exchanges (CCO)

Ccore (CURRENCY:CCO) traded down 14.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. One Ccore coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. Ccore has a market capitalization of $8,290.24 and approximately $69.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ccore has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.39 or 0.00059691 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $397.98 or 0.00781764 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00007845 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00027927 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.75 or 0.00062375 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00029883 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001964 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.01 or 0.00045191 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Ccore Coin Profile

Ccore (CRYPTO:CCO) is a coin. Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 coins. Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ccore’s official website is ccore.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ccore is a decentralized crypto payment platform that allows the user to spend cryptocurrencies on several fiat-based online services and stores with no value loss on the exchange. Furthermore, the owners of online stores will not lose part of their profit due to the volatility of crypto rates. On the platform, the user can find three main services, Ccore exchange; Ccore Wallet and Ccore pay. CCO is an Ethereum-based token developed by Ccore platform, it can be used as a medium of exchange on platform and to pay for goods on online stores or services. There are commission discounts where users can save up to 50% using Ccore token. “

Buying and Selling Ccore

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ccore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ccore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ccore using one of the exchanges listed above.

