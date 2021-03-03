Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 17,403 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.14% of Celanese worth $21,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Celanese in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Celanese in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Celanese by 264.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Celanese in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Celanese in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Celanese from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $119.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Celanese from $130.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Celanese from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Celanese from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Celanese currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.05.

In related news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total transaction of $100,162.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,299,864.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CE opened at $142.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.39. Celanese Co. has a twelve month low of $52.70 and a twelve month high of $144.86.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.37. Celanese had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Celanese’s payout ratio is 28.54%.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

