Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports.

CLRB traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $1.94. 10,547 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,333,421. The firm has a market cap of $88.17 million, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.67. Cellectar Biosciences has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $2.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.62. The company has a current ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cellectar Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

In other Cellectar Biosciences news, insider Jarrod Longcor acquired 29,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.35 per share, for a total transaction of $40,000.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 102,148 shares in the company, valued at $137,899.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO James V. Caruso acquired 37,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.35 per share, for a total transaction of $49,999.95. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 81,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,756.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 74,074 shares of company stock worth $100,000. 5.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cellectar Biosciences

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131, which is in Phase II clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) multiple myeloma (MM) and a range of B-cell malignancies, as well as in Phase I clinical study for R/R MM.

