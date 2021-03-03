Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Trading Down 7.5%

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) shares fell 7.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.83 and last traded at $1.86. 1,367,714 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 2,309,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cellectar Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

The company has a market capitalization of $84.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.12 and a 200-day moving average of $1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.01 and a quick ratio of 5.01.

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.08. Sell-side analysts predict that Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cellectar Biosciences news, insider Jarrod Longcor bought 29,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.35 per share, for a total transaction of $40,000.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,148 shares in the company, valued at $137,899.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James V. Caruso bought 37,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.35 per share, with a total value of $49,999.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,756.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 74,074 shares of company stock valued at $100,000. Corporate insiders own 5.27% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLRB. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,688,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 1,203,135.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 709,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 709,850 shares in the last quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,369,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $472,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.67% of the company’s stock.

About Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB)

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131, which is in Phase II clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) multiple myeloma (MM) and a range of B-cell malignancies, as well as in Phase I clinical study for R/R MM.

