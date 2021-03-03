Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Stock Price Down 9.8%

Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) traded down 9.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $56.75 and last traded at $57.76. 1,133,082 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 1,439,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.00.

CELH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $23.50 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Celsius from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley raised their price objective on Celsius from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Maxim Group cut Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.60.

The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 825.26 and a beta of 2.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.18.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CELH. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Celsius by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Celsius during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celsius in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Celsius in the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, RSM US Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celsius in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

