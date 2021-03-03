Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.98.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cenovus Energy from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Cenovus Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Cenovus Energy from $7.00 to $9.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVE. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,512,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,292,000 after buying an additional 609,503 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 1,150.4% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 327,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after buying an additional 301,555 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $8,003,000. Finally, Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $12,684,000. Institutional investors own 72.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVE opened at $7.46 on Wednesday. Cenovus Energy has a 12-month low of $1.41 and a 12-month high of $7.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 3.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.18.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.27). Cenovus Energy had a negative net margin of 14.15% and a negative return on equity of 12.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0137 per share. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is 17.86%.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Oil Sands, Deep Basin, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

