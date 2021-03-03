Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Hits New 1-Year High at $4.45

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.45 and last traded at $4.42, with a volume of 63012 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.02.
CDEV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. MKM Partners downgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Centennial Resource Development to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Centennial Resource Development from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.53.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 6.82.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDEV. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 32.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 562,517 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,945,000 after acquiring an additional 138,857 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 47.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 915,711 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 292,832 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 65.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,191,744 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 40.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,576,038 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 742,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.72% of the company’s stock.
Centennial Resource Development Company Profile (NASDAQ:CDEV)
Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.
