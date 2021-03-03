Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Hits New 1-Year High at $4.45

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.45 and last traded at $4.42, with a volume of 63012 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.02.

CDEV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. MKM Partners downgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Centennial Resource Development to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Centennial Resource Development from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.53.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 6.82.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.23). Centennial Resource Development had a negative net margin of 84.87% and a negative return on equity of 6.02%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDEV. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 32.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 562,517 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,945,000 after acquiring an additional 138,857 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 47.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 915,711 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 292,832 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 65.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,191,744 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 40.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,576,038 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 742,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.72% of the company’s stock.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

