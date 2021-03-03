Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Given New C$14.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group to C$14.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.18% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CG. CSFB reduced their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$15.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC lowered shares of Centerra Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$19.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$19.50 to C$18.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$21.50 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centerra Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$16.75.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

Shares of CG traded down C$0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$12.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,144,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,136. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$13.73 and its 200-day moving average is C$14.23. Centerra Gold has a 52-week low of C$5.52 and a 52-week high of C$19.59. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77. The company has a current ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; and the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

Featured Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.