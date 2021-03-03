Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) Trading Up 7.7%

Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) shares were up 7.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.00 and last traded at $8.83. Approximately 317,978 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 288,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.20.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CNTY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Century Casinos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Century Casinos in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.37. The company has a market cap of $261.16 million, a P/E ratio of -3.50, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.15.
About Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY)
Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company worldwide. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It owns, operates, and manages casinos in North America, England, and Poland; a racetrack and casino in Canada; and pari-mutuel off-track betting network in southern Alberta, Canada.
