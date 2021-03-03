Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) Trading Up 7.7%

Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) shares were up 7.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.00 and last traded at $8.83. Approximately 317,978 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 288,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.20.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CNTY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Century Casinos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Century Casinos in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Get Century Casinos alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.37. The company has a market cap of $261.16 million, a P/E ratio of -3.50, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNTY. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its holdings in Century Casinos by 36.7% during the third quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,220,000 after purchasing an additional 402,596 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in Century Casinos by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 674,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,307,000 after purchasing an additional 277,350 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Century Casinos during the third quarter worth approximately $597,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in Century Casinos during the third quarter worth approximately $548,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Century Casinos by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,048,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,090,000 after purchasing an additional 85,536 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY)

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company worldwide. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It owns, operates, and manages casinos in North America, England, and Poland; a racetrack and casino in Canada; and pari-mutuel off-track betting network in southern Alberta, Canada.

See Also: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Century Casinos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Casinos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.