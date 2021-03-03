Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Shares of Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) dropped 5.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.37 and last traded at $3.45. Approximately 611,362 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 1,310,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.66.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.44 million, a PE ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 1.67.
In other news, Director Armistice Capital, Llc bought 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.60 per share, with a total value of $6,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 2,525,266 shares of company stock worth $6,560,806. Corporate insiders own 58.00% of the company’s stock.
Cerecor Company Profile (NASDAQ:CERC)
Cerecor Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of treatments for rare pediatric and orphan diseases. It develop therapies for the treatment of inherited metabolic disorders, such as CERC-801 and CERC-802, which completed the phase I clinical trial; and CERC-803.
